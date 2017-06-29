Treliving: We still have work to do despite acquiring Smith, Hamonic

The Calgary Flames put the finishing touches on a one-year, $1.75 million contract extension with forward Kris Versteeg on Thursday.

The 31-year-old scored 15 goals and 37 points in 69 games this season and added one goal and four points as the Flames were swept at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks in the opening round of the playoffs.

Versteeg was ranked 22nd on TSN Hockey's top UFA board.

Selected 134th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2004, Versteeg has traveled far and wide during in 10-year NHL career. The Lethbridge, Alberta native has scored 146 goals and 204 assists for 350 points in 619 regular season contests with the Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs. Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings and Flames.

He is also a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks (2010, 2015) and has collected 18 goals and 48 points in 93 post-season appearances.

Versteeg is coming off a one-year, $950,000 contract which he signed with the Flames in October after spending the previous season in Switzerland. He spent training camp with the Edmonton Oilers before choosing to sign in Calgary.