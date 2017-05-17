The Minnesota Wild have received plenty of calls since their first-round exit from teams looking to capitilize on their roster situation entering the expansion draft.

Two of the biggest names facing uncertainty for the Wild are restricted free agents Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter. Wild general manager Cliff Fletcher said the team will make an attempt to keep both players, but admits it's not a sure thing.

“We’re going to try to find a way to keep them both here,” Fletcher told the Minnesota Star Tribune of Granlund and Niederreiter. “Certainly there are ways to do it, but you can’t control everything. We need the cap ceiling, we need to know what will happen with expansion, there are other opportunities out there to improve our team. [Granlund and Niederreiter] are two more decisions we have to make within the context of a lot of other decisions that we’ll have to make. It’s challenging. There’s obstacles. But it’s actually exciting.

"There will be opportunities here to consider things that maybe we normally haven’t considered the last couple summers. It’s energizing.”

Niederreiter, a first-round pick 2010, scored a career-high 25 goals and 57 points this season. Granlund doubled his 2015-16 goal total with 26 goals this year and added 43 assists. Both are eligible for arbitration this summer.

Fletcher told the Star Tribune's Michael Russo he's getting more calls than he's making, adding this is a "big summer" for the team.

The Wild will be forced to protect Mikko Koivu, Zach Parise, Ryan Suter and Jason Pominville in the expansion draft as they all own no-move clauses. As Russo points out, that leaves only two defence spots for Jared Spurgeon, Matt Dumba, Jonas Brodin and Marco Scandella if they choose the 7-3-1 protection option. Two forwards in the group of Granlund, Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle, Jason Zucker, Eric Staal and Erik Haula would also be left exposed.

Russo asked Fletcher if the team had contacted Pominville about waiving his no-move, but the general manager was unwilling to discuss the issue.

“I’ve had a lot of thoughts on all these things," Fletcher said. "I’m not going to share the specifics of who I’m going to protect and what I’m going to ask players to do. At this point, there’s just lots of ideas and I think the important thing is just to go into the meetings next week with the coaches and the scouts and just build a consensus within our own group.”