Kris Knoblauch is making the leap from the OHL to the NHL.

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Wednesday the team has hired the Erie Otters head coach as an assistant to head coach Dave Hakstol.

Knoblauch has been with the Otters since 2012 and won the OHL championship with the team this season.

"Kris has had great success at the junior level with the Erie Otters and Kootenay Ice," Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said. "He's coached a lot of good young offensive gifted players. We feel he is a real good fit with our group and we're excited to have him in our organization."

"I'm very excited not only for a chance to coach in the National Hockey League, but also to join an organization like the Flyers and to work with Ron (Hextall) and Dave (Hakstol) and the rest of the staff," said Knoblauch. "It's a great opportunity and I'm really looking forward to getting started."

Under Knoblauch, the Otters became the first OHL team to post three consecutive 50-win seasons and subsequently the fourth with 50 wins this season.