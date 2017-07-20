Patrick very excited to be going to Philadelphia

Nolan Patrick, the second overall pick in last month's draft, has been sidelined again, this time by an infection in his face.

The Flyers confirmed Thursday Patrick would be held off the ice due to the issue.

Patrick was unable to take part in on-ice activities at the team's development camp earlier this month due to his recovery from a second abdominal surgery.

The 18-year-old played in only 33 games in the WHL last season due to a misdiagnosed sports hernia, leading to his second surgery in late June.

The Brandon Wheat Kings centre was also unable to appear in the WHL playoffs due to a leg injury. He's broken his collarbone twice and underwent the first sports hernia surgery last summer.

In the end, Patrick finished last season with 20 goals and 46 points on the season, well below his 41 goals and 102 points in 72 games the previous season.

He said before the draft he was hoping he got his injuries out of the way early in his playing career.