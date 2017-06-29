The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed forward Jordan Weal to a two-year deal on Thursday night.

The deal is worth a total of $3.5 million. Weal gets a $1 million signing bonus and $1.25 million for each of the two seasons.

Weal had been eligible to be come an unrestricted free agent on Saturday.

The 25-year-old scored eight goals and 12 points in 23 games this season with the Flyers.

After being drafted 70th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2010, Weal spent time with the Regina Pats of the WHL and the Manchester Monarchs of the AHL before making his NHL debut in 2015. He has played in 37 total NHL games.

The Vancouver native is coming off a one-year, $650,000 contract.