Remembering Bryan Murray: Alfredsson - 'He is the best coach I ever had'

Long-time hockey executive and coach Bryan Murray has died at the age of 74.

A native of Shawville, Quebec and one of 10 children, Murray announced that he had Stage 4 colon cancer that spread into his liver and lungs in 2014.

As coach, Murray took the Ottawa Senators to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007. He stepped down as Sens general manager in May of 2016. Murray was inducted into the Senators’ Ring of Honour this past January.

"Bryan was one of the greatest men that the game of hockey has ever known, and also a great father, mentor and teacher,” said Senators owner Eugene Melnyk in a statement. “We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Geri, daughters, Heide and Brittany and the entire Murray family on their loss.”

With a career spanning more than three decades, Murray won both the Jack Adams Award as the National Hockey League’s top coach - with the Washington Capitals in 1984 - and the NHL Executive of the Year as general manager of the Florida Panthers in 1996 when the team reached the Stanley Cup Final in just its third year of existence.

"Bryan Murray's strength and character were reflected in the teams he coached and the teams he built over decades of front office excellence," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "While his warmth and dry sense of humor were always evident, they were accompanied by the fiery competitiveness and determination that were his trademarks. As we mourn Bryan's passing, we celebrate his many contributions to the game -- as well as his courage. The National Hockey League family sends our deepest condolences, comfort and support to Bryan's family, his many friends and all whose lives he influenced."

Murray coached for 18 seasons in the NHL with the Capitals, Detroit Red Wings, Panthers, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and the Senators. His 620 wins are 12th-most all-time among coaches.

He also served as GM for the Red Wings, Panthers, Mighty Ducks and Senators.

Playing hockey growing up, Murray never played professionally. After graduating from McGill, Murray worked as a high school teacher.

After breaking into coaching – only on a part-time basis – with the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the Central Junior Hockey League, Murray was offered a head coaching role with the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats. Upon leading the Pats to the 1980 Memorial Cup, he left the club to join the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears as an assistant before becoming the Capitals head coach in 1981.

Murray is credited with helping launch the careers of the likes of Chuck Fletcher, Doug MacLean, Tim Murray, his nephew, and David Poile. His brother Terry also had a lengthy NHL coaching career with the Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Panthers and Los Angeles Kings.

Murray was a passionate advocate for cancer awareness.

"We have high profiles," Murray said at a 2015 dinner in his honour, held by other NHL executives. "So if you can help, whether through a message you make or through your organization to help people, there's so many people affected, so many young people affected. I think we have an obligation to give any advice or any help that we can."