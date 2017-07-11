Former Sens F Stalberg signs in Switzerland

Viktor Stalberg has signed a two-year deal to play with EV Zug in Switzerland.

The 31-year-old scored 11 goals and added 16 points in 75 games last season with the Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes.

He was acquired by the Senators ahead of the trade deadline for a third-round draft pick. He played the season on a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

Stalberg, a veteran of 488 career games, owns 82 goals and 168 points in his NHL career.