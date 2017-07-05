37m ago
Galchenyuk staying with Habs on three-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed restricted free agent centre Alex Galchenyuk to a three-year contract. The deal carries a $4.9 million cap hit according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
The agreement means the two sides will avoid arbitration.
Galchenyuk, 23, is coming off a campaign in which he scored 17 goals and added 27 assists.
He played in just 61 games due to a knee injury, but still put up a career high 0.72 points per game.
He has spent his entire five-year career with the Montreal Canadiens, recording 204 points (89 goals, 115 assists) in 336 regular season games.
In July of 2015, Galchenyuk signed a two-year deal worth $5.6 million.
Born in Milwaukee, Galchenyuk was part of the American team that took home the gold medal at the 2013 World Junior Hockey Championship, recording eight points in seven games.
He was selected at No. 3 overall in 2012 despite playing only two games in his draft year.