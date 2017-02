Gallagher scheduled to return vs Bruins

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher is scheduled to return to the lineup Sunday against the Boston Bruins.

Gallagher has been out since January 7 with a broken hand.

In 39 games for the Habs this season, the 24-year-old has six goals and 18 points.

Montreal is coming off a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues Saturday.