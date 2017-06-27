TORONTO — Jonathan Schoop scored twice and Kevin Gausman threw 5 1/3 shutout innings as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.

Darren O'Day worked the eighth inning and Brad Brach pitched the ninth for his 14th save as the Orioles (38-38) moved to the .500 mark.

Troy Tulowitzki hit a solo homer in the ninth inning for Toronto's lone run. The Blue Jays (36-40) have dropped five of their last eight games.

Schoop was involved in both of Baltimore's early rallies against Toronto starter Joe Biagini (2-7). He kept the first inning alive with a two-out single and scored on Mark Trumbo's two-run double.

Schoop doubled in the third and came across on a single by Adam Jones.

Biagini, making his 10th start of the season, battled some control issues in the fourth.

He issued two-out walks to Hyun Soo Kim and Paul Janish — the eighth and ninth hitters in the order — before a wild pitch moved them up a base. Biagini escaped by striking out Seth Smith.

The Blue Jays had some early opportunities but couldn't take advantage against Gausman (4-7), who entered with a bulky 6.47 earned-run average.

Jose Bautista led off with a single in the first but was erased when Russell Martin hit into a double-play. Justin Smoak walked in the second and was caught stealing after a Kendrys Morales strikeout.

In the fifth, the Blue Jays had runners on the corners with two outs but Kevin Pillar flew out.

Biagini's 98-pitch outing ended in the sixth inning after a one-out single by Trey Mancini. He allowed five hits, three earned runs, four walks and struck out three.

Gausman gave up a single to Bautista and walked Martin before being replaced by Michael Givens, who loaded the bases with a two-out walk to Smoak before fanning Morales.

In the ninth, Tulowitzki took a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left-centre field for his fourth homer of the year.

The Blue Jays, who have spent most of the season in the American League East division basement, fell to 10-13 in June. However, Toronto entered play just 5 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays made several roster moves before the game. Reliever Jason Grilli was designated for assignment and outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. was optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

Right-hander Chris Smith was recalled from the Bisons and outfielder Ezequiel Carrera was reinstated from the disabled list.

Carrera came on as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning but flew out. Smith worked a scoreless ninth in his big-league debut.

Notes: Announced attendance was 40,606. ... The roof was opened just before the game, which took three hours to play. ... Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman (7-4, 3.69 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday night against southpaw Wade Miley (3-5, 4.48 ERA). It will be the second game of Toronto's six-game homestand.

