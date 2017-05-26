Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Friday third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will both be officially activated and added to the 25-man roster in time for the first game of their series against the Texas Rangers.

Speaking on MLB Network Radio, Gibbons confirmed the two all-star sluggers will come off the disabled list.

#BlueJays John Gibbons: "today is the day" Donaldson and Tulo come off the DL. "If we're going to do anything we need them to be good." — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) May 26, 2017

"[Donaldson and Tulowitzki] will both be activated today," Gibbons said. "It's been a long time coming, to be honest with you, and like I said earlier, the other guys that have stepped in have really done a great job, but if we're going to do anything, we need [Donaldson and Tulowitzki] to be good. They're feeling great, and early on, we'll probably watch the amount of playing time they're getting, until they get into high gear, but it's definitely two welcome additions.'

Donaldson has missed the last 38 games due to a calf injury, while Tulowitzki has been missing since April 21st with a hamstring ailment.

The Blue Jays will kick off a three-game set against the Rangers Friday night. A.J. Griffin will be on the mound for the Rangers as the Jays will counter with Mike Bolsinger.

Toronto had a 17-14 record with both of players out of the lineup.

In nine games to start the season, Donaldson slashed .310/.429/.568 with two home runs and four runs batted in.

Tulowitzki managed .263/.295/.386 with one home run and ten RBI in 16 games in April.