Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson incurred a lower body injury in Game 5 according to the Ducks. Gibson was listed as questionable to return after leaving, but failed to return to the game.

INJURY UPDATE: John Gibson (lower-body) is questionable to return. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) May 21, 2017

Gibson finished the first period but Jonathan Bernier replaced him to start the second. The exact nature or severity of Gibson's injury remains to be seen.

Gibson has .917 save percentage and a 2.65 goals against average so far in this season's playoffs.