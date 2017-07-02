Up Next

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Marcus Kruger to the Vegas Golden Knights for future considerations.

Marcus Kruger has been traded to Vegas. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 2, 2017

Completing the deal we reported in early June, since CHI paid his $2 million signing bonus yesterday. https://t.co/zc44Lcr1Du — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 2, 2017

Kruger, 27, scored five goals and added 12 assists in 70 games last season.

Kruger to VGK is officially for "future considerations" from CHI. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 2, 2017

The native of Sweden is set to enter the second year of a three-year deal worth $9.25 million with a cap hit of $3.083 million.

In Kruger’s seven seasons – all with the Blackhawks – he has won two Stanley Cups and made the playoffs in every year.

In 398 career regular season games, he has 33 goals and 72 assists. He has played an additional 87 career playoff games, scoring six goals and adding 10 assists in his postseason career.