1h ago
Golden Knights acquire centre Kruger
TSN.ca Staff
Sharp, Bonino, Daley and Hanzal all sign in new cities
The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Marcus Kruger to the Vegas Golden Knights for future considerations.
Kruger, 27, scored five goals and added 12 assists in 70 games last season.
The native of Sweden is set to enter the second year of a three-year deal worth $9.25 million with a cap hit of $3.083 million.
In Kruger’s seven seasons – all with the Blackhawks – he has won two Stanley Cups and made the playoffs in every year.
In 398 career regular season games, he has 33 goals and 72 assists. He has played an additional 87 career playoff games, scoring six goals and adding 10 assists in his postseason career.