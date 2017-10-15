The Vegas Golden Knights have placed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and left winger Jonathan Marchessault on injured reserve.

Marc-Andre Fleury and Jonathan Marchessault have been placed on the injured reserve list. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 15, 2017

Fleury took a knee to the head Friday against the Detroit Red Wings and despite finishing the game, did not practice Saturday.

Marchessault also missed practice Saturday but head coach Gerard Gallant called it a maintainence day, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Fleury has been off to a good start for the Golden Knights, posting a 3-0 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.48 goals against average.

Marchessault has a goal in four games for the Golden Knights.