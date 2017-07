Leipsic: Goal is to gain coach’s trust right away

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Brendan Leipsic and defenceman Griffin Reinhart to two-year deals.

Leipsic, acquired from @MapleLeafs in the Expansion Draft, is on a two-year contract with an AAV of $650,000. pic.twitter.com/BLPOhxOf79 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 15, 2017

Leipsic’s deal is worth $1.3 million, while Reinhart’s contract is worth $1.6 million.

Reinhart’s two-year contract comes with an AAV of $800,000. pic.twitter.com/QzBGlEZlFh — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 15, 2017

Both restricted free-agents were selected by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft.