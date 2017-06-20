1h ago
Golden Knights, other teams reveal new uniforms
TSN.ca Staff
McPhee believes Golden Knights will be 'a really good team'
The Vegas Golden Knights have revealed their first official jersey in franchise history.
The NHL’s newest team will feature a colour-scheme of primarily grey and yellow, with black and even a little bit of red rounding out the sleeves. Red is the only colour featured on the jerseys that is not on their primary logo.
The NHL switched their jersey providers from Reebok to Addidas for the 2017-18 season and other teams have some variations.
The Carolina Hurricanes also have a bit of a new look, adding black to the sleeves and bottom.
The New Jersey Devils widened the stripes on their sleeves as well.
The general theme for the NHL's new set of jerseys appears to be simplicity. Many teams have removed piping and stripes, opting for a simpler look.