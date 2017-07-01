6h ago
Golden Knights send Emelin to Predators
TSN.ca Staff
The Vegas Golden Knights have sent defenceman Alexei Emelin to the Nashville Predators for a third-round pick in 2019.
The Golden Knights will retain just under $1.2 million of Emelin's salary in the deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
Vegas selected Emelin from the Montreal Canadiens in the expansion draft last month.
The 31-year-old scored two goals and added eight assists in 76 games with the Habs this season. He had one goal in two playoff games.
A veteran of 380 career games, Emelin owns a $4.1 million cap hit next season in the final year of his four-year contract.
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie adds that he doesn't believe the Emelin deal means the Preds are any closer to getting a deal done with the Colorado Avalanche for Matt Duchene.