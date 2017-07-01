The Vegas Golden Knights are in the process of trading defenceman Alexei Emelin to the Nashville Predators for a third-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Vegas selected Emelin from the Montreal Canadiens in the expansion draft earlier this month.

The 31-year-old scored two goals and added eight assists in 76 games with the Habs this season. He had one goal in two playoff games.

A veteran of 380 career games, Emelin owns a $4.1 million cap hit next season in the final year of his four-year contract.