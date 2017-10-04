49m ago
Golden Knights sign Pirri to two-way contract
TSN.ca Staff
The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Brandon Pirri to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Pirri $650K at the NHL level.
Pirri spent training camp on a professional tryout with the Florida Panthers but was released without a deal.
The 26-year-old left winger enjoyed his most success with the Panthers, notching 22 goals in 49 games for the Panthers in 2014-15.
Pirri spent last year with the New York Rangers, finishing with eight goals and 10 assists in 60 games.