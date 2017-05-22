Antoine Griezmann gave a strong hint as to where his future lies on Monday when he appeared on the French television program Quotidien.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder told Yann Barthes, the program's host, that he was leaning towards joining Manchester United.

Griezmann dans @Qofficiel : "Mon avenir va se décider dans les 2 semaines. Sur une échelle de 1 à 10, les chances que je signe à MU ? 6." — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) May 22, 2017

"My future will be decided in two weeks," Griezmann said. "On a scale of 1 to 10, the chances that I sign with United are a 6."

Capped 41 times by France, the 26-year-old Griezmann has spent the last three seasons with Atletico after coming over from Real Sociedad.

Griezmann was third in last year's Ballon d'Or voting behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He scored 26 times in 56 games across all competitions this past season.

Semifinalists in the Champions League, falling to cross-city rivals Real, Atleti finished third in the La Liga table this season.