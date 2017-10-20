The Calgary Flames took six minor penalties against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night, bringing their total to 35 on the season through seven games.

Head coach Glen Gulutzan said after his team's 2-1 loss, in which Justin Williams scored the game-winning goal on the power-play, he would start punishing players who consistently head to the box.

"It's the same guys taking penalties and the same types of penalties. Those guys are going to dress but they're going to lose some of their prime real estate ice time," Gulutzan told the Canadian Press.

"We'll just clean it up with the guys that can control themselves."

Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett both took two penalties in Thursday's loss and are tied for the team lead with six minor penalties each on the season. Tkachuk's roughing minor at the end of the second setup the power-play Williams scored on.

"That was stupid, uncalled for at the end of the period," Tkachuk said of the penalty. "You can't put yourself in that position. I take full responsibility."

"He should take full responsibility for the penalty," Gulutzan said when told of Tkachuk's comments. "Now it's 2-0 against a good defensive team. That's a tough hill to come back from."

The Flames (4-3) host the Minnesota Wild (1-1-2) on Saturday night.