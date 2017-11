The Montreal Canadiens will be without two prominent players Thursday night as both forward Jonathan Drouin (upper-body) and defenceman Shea Weber (lower-body) will not play against the Minnesota Wild.

Updates: Jonathan Drouin will not play tonight (upper body, day-to-day) / Shea Weber will not play tonight (lower body, day-to-day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 9, 2017

Drouin, 22, sustained his injury upon taking a cross-ice pass that hit him in the hand on Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Both are listed as day-to-day.