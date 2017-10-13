Galchenyuk absent from practice with flu-like symptoms, status for Saturday up in the air

Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Galchenyuk was absent from practice Friday due to flu-like symptoms.

Galchenyuk has been held without a point through four games this season and was demoted to the fourth line in practice on Wednesday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said Thursday Galchenyuk has been arguably the team's worst player since the season opened.

The 23-year-old opened the season on a line with Phillip Danault and Andrew Shaw. He skated beside Torrey Mitchell and Ales Hemsky Wednesday.

His status for Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is unknown. Jacob De La Rose took his place in practice on Friday as the lines remained the same as Wednesday's skate.

#Habs lines (Galchenyuk ill):

Pacioretty - Drouin - Lehkonen

Byron - Plekanec - Gallagher

Hudon - Danault - Shaw

De La Rose-Mitchell-Hemsky — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 13, 2017

Galchenyuk signed a three-year, $14.7 million contract in July with the Canadiens.