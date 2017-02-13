Pierre LeBrun TSN Hockey Insider Follow|Archive

Ever fancy owning a game-worn knee brace from the Big E?

It's yours for the right price.

Eric Lindros, inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last November, is in the process of auctioning off a basement full of memorabilia that would make some hockey fans drool. From game-worn jerseys to skates, helmets, gloves and sticks used during his career, he has put many items up for bid at an online auction site.

The auction runs through March 7.

The obvious question: Why is Lindros selling all these items?

"Well, first and foremost, we're moving," Lindros, who lives in Toronto with his wife and three young children, told ESPN.com on Monday. "It's just time. Hopefully people enjoy these items as much as I did and hopefully even more."

When Lindros was being inducted a few months ago he was asked by the Hockey Hall of Fame to pick out some items to give the Hall which would help represent his career. That process made Lindros realize how much stuff he had.

"You get great memories digging through the things you've kept over the years," said Lindros. "But sometimes it just feels like the right moment to move on from some of those things. I obviously kept some items for my kids, but I thought people would really enjoy some of these things."

And yes, even a knee brace he wore for many years is up for grabs.

"We didn't switch knee braces much at all in those days," Lindros said. "I think I only had three sets over the course of playing. This is one of those sets."

Classic Auctions, the Montreal-based company he is using, has sold memorabilia for the likes of Jean Beliveau, Guy Lafleur, Ed Belfour, Luc Robitaille and Brett Hull, among others.

There are also items from Lindros for sale from his Ontario Hockey League days with the Oshawa Generals plus some Team Canada memorabilia including from the 1992 Albertville Olympics, 1996 World Cup of Hockey and 1998 Nagano Games.

Classic Auctions also famously sold Paul Henderson's jersey he wore when he scored the winning goal in the 1972 Summit Series for $1.275 million U.S. back in 2010, believed to be the most ever paid for a hockey jersey.