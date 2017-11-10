The Nippon Ham Fighters have granted star Shohei Otani his wish to pursue a move to Major League Baseball, according to reports out of Japan.

It is the first step in allowing Otani to come to the Majors via the posting system, but doesn't yet mean the pitcher/slugger will be posted.

A tentative agreement between MLB and the Nippon Ham Fighters regarding the rules that will govern Otani's posting has been agreed to, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, but The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the players' union must still sign off on the move.

One caveat to news that Nippon Ham Fighters will post Ohtani: A new posting agreement still is not in place. @Joelsherman1 reported “tentative understanding” between MLB and NPB, but players’ union must sign off. If Fighters want $20M fee grandfathered and union balks…problem. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 10, 2017

A dual threat player, Otani is drawing plenty of interest around the MLB.

Otani posted a 1.86 ERA over 140 innings last season with the Ham Fighters. In 104 games, he hit .322 with 22 home runs and 67 RBI - all while making 20 starts on the mound.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the many teams that have scouted him.