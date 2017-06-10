MONTREAL — Lewis Hamilton will be on pole position Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes AMG ace posted a blazing lap in qualifying on Saturday to win the pole in a course record one minute 11.459 seconds.

Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel was second in 1:11.789 with Valtteri Botta of Mercedes AMG third in 1:12.177 and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen fourth in 1:12.252.

Hamilton, a five-time winner at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, won the Canadian pole for a sixth time. It was his 65th career pole, tying Ayrton Senna for second all-time behind leader Michael Schumacher's 68.

The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciaro were fifth and sixth, followed by Felipe Massa's Williams, Sergeo Perez and Esteban Ocon of Force India and Nico Hulkenberg of Renault.

The Ferraris finished one-two at the Monaco Grand Prix two weeks ago, but Mercedes looks ready to challenge.

Williams rookie Lance Stroll had a disappointing outing before his home crowd at his first Canadian Grand Prix. He was among the five drivers eliminated in the first 15-minute qualifying session, finishing 17th at 1:14.209 and will likely start second row from the back in the race.

Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren, Kevin Magnussen of Haas and the two Saubers driven by Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrleinwere were also knocked out.

The second qualifying run saw Renault's Jolyon Palmer, McLaren's Fernando Alonso, Romain Grosjean of Haas and Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz eliminated.