16m ago
Hammond out for season with torn labrum
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators backup goalie Andrew Hammond will miss the rest of the season with a torn labrum in his right hip.
The 29-year-old will be need surgery and is expected to need 12 weeks of recovery.
Hammond is 0-2 with a 4.08 GAA and a .837 save percentage over six games with the Sens this season. He's also appeared in five games with the AHL's Binghamton Senators.
The Canadian is in the second year of a three-year, $4.05 million contract and will be a free-agent at the end of the 2017-18 season if not signed to an extension.