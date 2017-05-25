Tulowitzki and Donaldson have strong games in second rehab start

J.A. Happ is nearing a return to the Toronto Blue Jays rotation and will make a rehab start Thursday with High-A Dunedin Blue Jays.

Happ has been out since mid-April with inflammation in his left elbow.

The left-hander has made three starts for the Blue Jays this season, and has 20 strikeouts and a 4.50 earned run average in 16 innings.

Happ, 34, is one of three Blue Jays starters currently on the disabled list, alongside Aaron Sanchez and Francisco Liriano.