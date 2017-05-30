Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland have each been handed suspensions for their roles in Monday's brawl. Harper was suspended four games, with Strickland receiving six games. In addition to the suspensions, both were handed fines of an undisclosed amount.

During the ninth inning of the Nationals' eventual 3-0 win, Strickland drilled Harper with a 98 MPH fastball in the waist. Harper furiously charged the mound where the pair exchanged blows before being ejected and escorted off the field.

Strickland's motive seemingly stems from the 2014 NLDS. Harper hit a pair of home runs against the right-hander in the series, appearing to yell something at Strickland while rounding the bases on his second homer. Monday was the first time the pair faced each other since.

This isn't the first time Strickland was involved in a bench-clearing incident. In Game 2 of the 2014 World Series, Strickland surrendered a two-run homer to Omar Infante of the Kansas City Royals that drove in Salvador Perez. He took issue with how the Royals catcher rounded the bases, and after some shouting, the benches cleared.

Unlike Monday's incident, no punches were thrown.

Both Strickland and Harper will appeal their suspensions, making them eligible to play in Tuesday night's game.

You can catch the matchup LIVE on TSN 1, TSN 3 and on TSN GO starting at 10:00 p.m. ET.