NEW YORK — On a night when Matt Harvey fizzled and so much went wrong for the New York Mets, they still rallied late for a rousing win.

Curtis Granderson opened a five-run eighth inning with his 300th homer, a tiebreaking shot that helped the Mets bail out an ailing Harvey in a 9-4 victory Wednesday over the Chicago Cubs.

Harvey lost the zip on his fastball and gave up three homers in four innings — including Anthony Rizzo's latest leadoff shot and a titanic drive by Kyle Schwarber . After the game, the former ace said he's at a pretty low point physically and plans to see a doctor Thursday.

"My arm was just not working at all," said Harvey, who had a rib removed last year during surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. "I think the last time I threw 87 (mph) with a fastball was probably freshman year of high school."

"It's been very difficult. A very difficult year," he added. "A lot of ups and downs. A lot of discomfort and trying to battle through weaknesses and strengthening areas that I'm not used to. It's been rough. I have one less rib. I had pretty major surgery. There's going to be discomfort with that."

New York also lost second baseman Neil Walker to a left leg injury , the latest issue to befall a team hampered by a long list of health problems the past two seasons. But replacement Lucas Duda hit a three-run homer off Hector Rondon in the eighth, and T.J. Rivera capped the outburst with an RBI single for his third hit.

With sluggers Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto on the bench to begin the game, the resurgent Mets came back from a 4-1 deficit and took two of three from the World Series champions heading into a pivotal four-game series against NL East-leading Washington. New York (30-34) has won five of six overall.

"This is a big win for us, especially going into tomorrow night," manager Terry Collins said.

Granderson received a standing ovation and came out for a curtain call after connecting in the eighth off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-1). The veteran outfielder had the souvenir ball from home run No. 300 in his locker after the game.

Jerry Blevins (4-0) struck out three of his four batters, and Addison Reed retired Rizzo with the bases loaded for the final out.

Juan Lagares hit a tying triple on an 0-2 pitch from Pedro Strop with two outs in the sixth, the start of a meltdown by Chicago's bullpen.

The Cubs (32-33) hit back-to-back homers to begin the game but played some sloppy defence and lost for the eighth time in their past nine visits to Citi Field, including the 2015 NL Championship Series.

"There's a certain unpredictability about us. That's why we're a .500 ballclub right now," manager Joe Maddon said. "I believe in our group, but we have to prove it on the field. Very simple."

Chicago has dropped six of eight following a five-game winning streak.

"We developed guys last year and won the World Series. No team has ever done that, I don't think," Rizzo said. "So, you've got to take your lumps."

Cubs rookie Ian Happ, who hit a grand slam Tuesday night, followed Rizzo's leadoff shot with his seventh home run and Chicago had a 2-0 lead after seven pitches. Schwarber's 467-foot shot over the Shea Bridge, a walkway for Citi Field fans above and beyond the bullpens in right-centre, made it 4-1 in the fourth.

LEADING MAN

Batting leadoff Tuesday for the first time in his career, Rizzo homered on Zack Wheeler's second pitch to spark a 14-3 rout by the Cubs. The 240-pound slugger did himself one better this time, connecting on the first pitch from Harvey and prompting excited high-fives from giddy teammates in the dugout. "I am statistically the greatest leadoff hitter of all-time," Rizzo said. "I would like to retire there just to talk smack to everyone that tries to do it."

BIG STICK

With the bases loaded in the fourth and the Mets short on the bench, Collins sent up pitcher Steven Matz to pinch hit for Harvey. Matz legged out an RBI infield single off starter Mike Montgomery, and Lagares trimmed it to 4-3 with a sacrifice fly.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: 2B-OF Ben Zobrist (left wrist) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game but available to pinch hit, Maddon said. After a day off Thursday, the team hopes Zobrist can start Friday night in Pittsburgh. If not, the disabled list could become a consideration. ... RHP Kyle Hendricks (hand tendinitis) was scheduled to have a second MRI.

Mets: Walker pulled up lame trying to beat out a bunt in the third inning and will have an MRI on Thursday. Duda entered in the fourth at first base, with Rivera shifting from first to second. And it appears the Mets once again will hold off on calling up hot-hitting shortstop prospect Amed Rosario from Triple-A Las Vegas: Second baseman Gavin Cecchini was scratched from the 51s lineup after Walker got hurt.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Begin a three-game series Friday night in Pittsburgh with RHP Eddie Butler (3-2, 4.03 ERA) on the mound against Pirates rookie RHP Trevor Williams (3-3, 5.13).

Mets: With the Mets using a six-man rotation during a long stretch between days off, rookie RHP Robert Gsellman (5-3, 4.95 ERA) gets another start Thursday night in the series opener against Washington. Gsellman threw 6 2/3 shutout innings Saturday in Atlanta and has won a career-best three straight outings. He faces Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez (5-1, 2.91), who is 9-1 with a 1.62 ERA in 14 starts at Citi Field — including a 3-1 win over Jacob deGrom on April 22 during Washington's three-game sweep.

