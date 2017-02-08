Winger Martin Havlat announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday after 14 seasons and 790 career games.

Havlat, 35, scored 242 career goals and tallied 594 career points with the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues.

He also had 52 playoff points in 75 games.

Havlat, drafted 26th overall by Ottawa in 1999, also represented the Czech Republic at the World Hockey Championship three times, winning a gold medal in 2000 and a bronze in 2011. He also played in the Winter Olympics in 2002 and 2010 and helped lead the Czech Republic to a gold medal at the 2000 World Junior Championship.