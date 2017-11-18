The Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins will play in the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium, in Notre Dame, Indiana. The game will take place at the home of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish less than 100 miles outside of Chicago.

“Two of our most historic franchises, will be meeting outdoors for the first time at the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said, “Notre Dame Stadium, with its capacity approaching 80,000, will provide an ideal setting for this ground-breaking event and will host the largest live audience ever to witness a game by either of these teams.”

It will be the fourth time Chicago has played in the annual New Year's Day Winter Classic, including hosting the 2009 game at Wrigley Field. This will be the third time Boston has played in the Classic, including hosting at Fenway Park in 2010 and last year at Gillette Stadium.

John McDonough President & CEO of the Blackhawks said, “The University of Notre Dame has strong alumni roots in both Chicago and Boston, and, with an established rivalry between the Blackhawks and Bruins, fans will be treated to an exciting game in a unique atmosphere."

This season's Winter Classic will be played at the Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland as the Washington Capitals host the Toronto Maple Leafs.