Hendricks to sign with Jets on 1-year deal

Matt Hendricks is about to have a new home. The free agent centre will sign a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger has confirmed.

Following @FriedgeHNIC on this. Matt Hendricks about to become a member of the Winnipeg Jets. 1 year deal. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 26, 2017

Last season, Hendricks had four goals and three assists in 42 games with the Edmonton Oilers.