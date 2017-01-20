Hitchcock: Allen has to 'fight through this'

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen was pulled twice in Thursday night's blowout loss, allowing a total of four goals on 10 shots.

Allen allowed two goals on his first three shots, leading Hitchcock to pull him briefly, before sending him back into the crease. He was pulled after allowing a fourth goal mid-way through the second period.

The game marked the third straight start Allen has been pulled in, stopping just 26 of the last 36 shots he's faced in 65 minutes and 11 seconds of play over the three games.

"He's kind of locked up mentally," Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock said after Thursday's loss. "He's going to have to fight through this."

Allen's last win came at the Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 2, when he stopped 22 of 23 shots.

The 26-year-old owns a 17-12-3 record this season with a 2.85 goals against average and a .897 save percentage.

Allen post a career-high .920 save percentage in 47 games last season, leading the Blues to move Brian Elliott in the offseason.

Allen briefly left the team earlier this month to be with his wife as she gave birth to couple's first-born child.

Blues backup Carter Hutton stopped five of the eight shots he faced against the Capitals and allowed a goal on the first shot he faced. Hutton is 6-6-2 this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .892 save percentage.

Captain Alex Pietrangelo said after Thursday's 7-3 loss that no one player was to blame for the team's current slump.

"This is a team, there are no individuals," Pietrangelo said. "It's a collective effort. And right now, it's got to be better."

St. Louis (23-18-5) is 4-6 in their past 10 games. The Blues currently sit third in the Central Division, 12 points back of the division-leading Minnesota Wild.