Longtime hockey broadcaster Dave Strader died Sunday morning at the age of 62. Strader, the voice of the Dallas Stars the past two seasons, was battling cholangiocarcinoma, a form of bile duct cancer, for over a year.

The Hockey Hall of Fame honoured Strader this year as the recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for his outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster

"Everyone who knew him, and everyone who was able to listen to him call games, is saddened to learn about the passing of Dave Strader," Stars President and CEO Jim Lites said in a team release. "His voice is synonymous with hockey to fans all over the globe and he built a connection for so many fans to this game. More importantly, he was a tremendous husband, father, grandfather and friend and we will miss him deeply. Our sincerest prayers and condolences are directed to his wife Colleen and their entire family."