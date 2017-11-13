Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl ended two games in overtime last week for the Edmonton Oilers, but the two were held virtually silent on Sunday night in the sudden-death frame against the Washington Capitals.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby said he expected more after the Oilers outshot the Capitals just 1-0 in overtime Sunday.

"That was probably the most boring 3-on-3 I've played," Holtby said. "Everyone was just winding back and winding back. There was barely anything. It was kind of disappointing."

McDavid took off on a breakaway with under a minute left in the extra frame, but did not manage to get a shot off.

The Oilers, who used Draisaitl, McDavid and Mark Letestu, were stopped on all three shots in the shootout.

Holtby stopped 29 of 30 shots on the night, allowing his lone goal to Jujhar Khaira on a scramble in front of the Capitals' net early in the third period.

"Holts is the best player every night for us," winger Tom Wilson said. "He made some huge saves, obviously, but at this point that's a pleasure that we have - him showing up every night. We got to do our best to kind of keep the shots to the perimeter, but he does a good job when they do have a scoring chance.

"As a team, I thought we did a good job. Holding that squad to one goal is pretty good."

T.J. Oshie scored the game's lone shootout goal as the Capitals improved to 10-7-1 on the season. Oilers goaltender Laurent Brossoit said he knew where Oshie was trying to go, but couldn't make the save.

"It's funny. I was told that Oshie likes to go five-hole in a shootout, so I was prepared for it," Brossoit said. "And he still snuck it through."

Sunday's loss dropped the Oilers to 6-9-2 on the season. They will now head back to Edmonton after completing a four-game East coast road trip.

"We'll take the five of eight (points on the road trip)," McLellan said. "We wish we could have got more, but now we've got a real test ahead of us going home where we haven't performed well."

The Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-1) on Tuesday.