OTTAWA — Patric Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel scored second-period goals Thursday as the Pittsburgh Penguins hung on for a 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Riley Sheahan scored into an empty net at 19:29 of the third for the Penguins (11-7-3). Matt Murray made 21 saves for the win in net and faced just 12 shots over the final two periods.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had the lone goal for the Senators (8-4-5) in the third period. Craig Anderson turned aside 26-of-28 shots as Ottawa saw its two-game winning streak end.

The teams went into the second period scoreless and it looked they would go into the third period the same way until a couple of late redirects in front of Anderson gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Hornqvist tipped an Olli Maata shot from the right point passed Anderson at 16:10 and then a shot from the left point by Brian Dumoulin hit Guentzel before going over Anderson's shoulder at 19:51.

The Penguins had a chance to open the scoring eight minutes into the period but Anderson made a right pad save off Carl Hagelin on a breakaway.

The teams were playing a tight checking controlled game through the first half of the third period as both sides had just one shot each through the first 10 minutes.

The Senators finally got on the board with their second shot of the third as Pageau beat Murray high on a breakaway at 10:29.

Murray later stopped Mike Hoffman from point blank ahead of the Penguins' goals, but made a nice save on Hoffman in the first period by diving across to knock a shot off the goal-line with his glove.

The play was reviewed but the call on the ice stood as the puck never crossed the line and barely rolled to the outside of the post.

Hoffman was snake bitten as he hit the crossbar behind Murray eight minutes into the game.

Notes: Nick Paul was the lone scratch for the Senators Thursday while scratches for the Penguins were Frank Corrado and Josh Archibald…Senators forward Zack Smith was placed on injured reserve with a thumb injury and didn't play… The Penguins are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games against Ottawa.