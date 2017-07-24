Daley on signing with the Wings: 'It was a pretty easy decision'

Last summer, the Detroit Red Wings announced Petr Mrazek as their starter and demoted Jimmy Howard to a backup role.

Now, it appears Howard is once again slated to own the starting role after dissapointed with a .901 save percentage and 3.04 goals against average in 50 games last season.

Red Wings goaltending coach Jeff Salajko revealed the team's depth chart when asked where AHL goaltender Jared Coreau fit into the team's plans.

"We’re very comfortable with Jared as a third,” Salajko told the Detroit Free Press earlier this month. “I have no problem with him being the backup goalie, either. If we can keep Jimmy Howard healthy to play 50-55 games, I was comfortable with Jared in a role like that. But we obviously have Petr back - Vegas didn’t have interest in him, so I’m hoping he comes in with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove.”

Howard battled knee injuries and was limited to just 24 starts last season, but posted significantly better results than Mrazek, with a 2.10 goals against average and .927 save percentage - the best mark of his career.

As Salajko pointed out, the Red Wings protected the 33-year-old Howard and exposed the 24-year-old Mrazek in the Vegas expansion draft, which hinted at their plans for this season. The Golden Knights selected Tomas Nosek off the team's roster.

Mrazek posted a .918 save percentage in 29 games in 2014-15 and bettered the mark to .921 two seasons ago. He is entering the second season of a two-year, $8 million contract signed last summer and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent next July.