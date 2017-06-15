The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed restricted free agent Teuvo Teravainen to a two-year, $5.72 million contract.

Teravainen, 22, will own a cap hit of $2.86 million in each of the two seasons. He scored 15 goals and added 27 assists in 81 games with the Hurricanes last season.

He was acquired along with Bryan Bickell from the Chicago Blackhawks last summer for a second-round pick.

"Teuvo is a highly-skilled player and an important part of what we are building here," Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis said. "He's still a very young player and we look forward to seeing him take the next step in a Hurricanes uniform."

Selected by the Blackhawks in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Teravainen owns 32 goals and 86 points in 196 career games.