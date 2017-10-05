Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk have been named co-captains of the Carolina Hurricanes for the 2017-18 season.

The Hurricanes had been without a captain since trading Eric Staal to the New York Rangers in February 2016. Staal, Faulk, Jeff Skinner, Victor Rask all served as alternate captains last season.

The two will be the 14th and 15th players in franchise history to don the "C". Head coach Bill Peters said the two would switch between home and road games.

Jeff Skinner will serve as an assistant captain for the entire season.

Staal has been with the Hurricanes since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2012. He owns 67 goals and 188 points in 333 career games with the team.

Faulk, selected 37th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL Draft, made his debut with the team in 2011. He owns 66 goals and 126 points in 401 career games.

Staal is signed through the 2022-23 season at a $6 million average annual value, while Faulk has three years remaining on his contract at a $4.83 million cap hit.