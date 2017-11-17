MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, and Paul Pogba are in contention to play against Newcastle on Saturday after long injury absences.

Ibrahimovic and Rojo last played for United in April, when they sustained serious knee injuries in a Europa League match against Anderlecht. Since then, the 35-year-old Ibrahimovic has been released and signed again by United.

Pogba has been out with a hamstring injury since Sept. 12.

Mourinho says the three players are "ready to play."