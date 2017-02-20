Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Colorado Avalanche

Defenceman Nikita Zadorov injured his leg in practice and need to be evaluated by the team.

Zadorov, 21, owns 10 assists while playing in 56 of the team's 57 games this season. He was selected 16th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

Ottawa Senators

With the team awaiting word on the injuries of Bobby Ryan, Mark Stone, Mike Hoffman and Tommy Wingels, the Senators recalled two players from the AHL on Monday.

Forwards Casey Bailey and Max McCormick were both recalled from the Binghamton Senators. Both players have appeared in five games with the Senators this season, with neither registering a point.

The Senators face the Devils in New Jersey Tuesday night.

St. Louis Blues

Paul Stastny will return to the lineup tonight against the Florida Panthers. Stastny has been out since Feb. 9 with a lower-body injury.

Blues lines: Steen-Stastny-Tarasenko; Schwartz-Berglund-Paajarvi; Barbashev-Lehtera-Perron; Upshall-Brodziak-Reaves — Tom Timmermann (@tomtimm) February 20, 2017

San Jose Sharks

Kevin Labanc, Nikolay Goldobin, Marcus Sorenson and Mirco Mueller were all assigned to the AHL on Monday.

Dylan DeMelo has been activated off injured reserve. He has been out since Jan. 10 with a wrist injury.

Florida Panthers

James Reimer expected to start vs. Blues.

Montreal Canadiens

Practice lines Monday:

Pacioretty- Danault - Radulov

Byron - Galchenyuk - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Shaw

Flynn - McCarron - Mitchell

Desharnais, Andrighetto

D

Emelin - Weber

Markov - Petry

Beaulieu - Nesterov

Pateryn

G

Price

Montoya

Minnesota Wild

The Wild recalled forward Tyler Graovac from the AHL.

Buffalo Sabres

Nicholas Baptiste, Justin Bailey and Evan Rodrigues were assigned to the Rochester Americans.

TSN Game Notes

Panthers (64P) at Blues (67P) - 8PM

Teams split 2GP last season, FLA winning in STL

STL (31-23-5):

2-5-0 past 7GP at home, 31GA, 14/19 on PK

Tarasenko (2G, 1A) last 2GP

FLA (27-20-10):

won 4 straight, all on the road, 20GF, 3/13 on PP

Trochek (2G, 5A) 5 game PT streak

Ducks (72P) at Coyotes (47P) - 9PM

ANA is 3-0-0 vs ARZ this season, 1-0-0 in ARZ. ANA has won 5 straight vs ARZ

ARZ (20-30-7) :

1-2-0 past 3GP, 8GF, 1/8 on PP

Vrbata (5A) 5 game PT streak

ANA (31-19-10):

2-1-0 past 3GP, 1GF in each game, 0/5 on PP

Getzlaf (1G, 3A) last 4GP