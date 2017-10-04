Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Chicago Blackhawks

The team officially placed Marian Hossa on long-term injured reserve on Wednesday and signed defenceman Cody Franson to a one-year contract.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the deal is worth $1 million. Franson carried a $3.25 million cap hit last season.

Franson, 30, spent training camp with the Blackhawks on a professional tryout. He scored one goal and posted four points in three preseason games.

He scored three goals and posted 19 points in 68 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season.

Winnipeg Jets

Goaltender Steve Mason will make his first career start with the team in the season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. - Winnipeg Sun.

Steve Mason starts in goal for #NHLJets tonight — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) October 4, 2017

WEDNESDAY'S LINES

Perreault-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Matthias-Lowry-Armia

Dano-Copp-Tanev

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

Mason

Hellebuyck

Ottawa Senators

Head coach Guy Boucher says centre Derick Brassard is good to go for Thursday's opener against Washington.

Brassard said earlier in the day that he is pain free from his off-season shoulder surgery and would be surprised if he isn't in the lineup.

Logan Brown has officially switched his jersey # from 51 to 21. It's the number his Dad, Jeff, wore his entire NHL career and the number Logan has always worn as well. Jeff and several other members of Logan's family will be in attendance tomorrow night.

Sens lines this morning

Smith Turris Hoffman

Ryan Brassard Stone

Pageau Thompson Pyatt

Dzingel Brown Burrows

Formenton — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 4, 2017

Sens Dpairs today

Oduya Ceci

Phaneuf Claesson

Boro Wideman

Karlsson — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 4, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Niklas Kronwall skated on his own Tuesday as he recovers from a groin injury. Head coach Jeff Blashill said the team would make a decision on the defenceman's status for their opener on Wednesday. The Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. - The Detroit News

Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron is hoping to play against the Nashville Predators on Thursday, but is dealing with a lower-body injury. Bergeron said he's taking his recovery one day at a time. Defenceman Torrey Krug, who sustained a broken jaw in the preseason will not play against the Predators. - Boston Herald.

Montreal Canadiens

WEDNESDAY'S LINES

Pacioretty - Drouin - Gallagher

Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen

Galchenyuk - Danault - Shaw

Byron - De La Rose -Hemsky

Mitchell

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Benn - Streit

Morrow - Davidson

Price

Montoya

Toronto Maple Leafs

WEDNESDAY'S LINES

#Leafs defence pairs at skate:

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 4, 2017

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

JvR-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Fehr-Brown

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick