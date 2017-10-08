Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs defenceman Connor Carrick was absent from practice on Sunday. Calle Rosen and Andreas Borgman skated as the third defensive pair.

Connor Carrick is the only absentee from #Leafs practice this afternoon — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 8, 2017

Carrick was a -2 in 14 minutes of ice-time in Saturday's 8-5 win over the New York Rangers.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Ian Cole took a puck to the mouth in Saturday's victory over the Nashville Predators and will be out indefinitely until he recovers according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Ian Cole ate a shot. Then his co-workers ate some serious minutes: https://t.co/YeaAJ4cvB8 — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) October 8, 2017

Cole lost some teeth after taking the Roman Josi slap shot in the mouth.

The defenceman tweeted out a picture of the teeth he lost and told fans he would be okay and will try to return as soon as possible.

Cole: “Thank you all for the concern, down a few good teeth and some jaw but doing well. Looking forward to getting back ASAP.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 8, 2017

Anaheim Ducks

Ducks forward Nick Ritchie missed Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury. He was a late scratch before the game and is considered day-to-day.

INJURY NEWS: Nick Ritchie (lower-body injury) is out of tonight’s game and is considered day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/Ojf4LRDMP3 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 8, 2017

New York Rangers

According to Justin Tasch of the New York Daily News, Henrik Lundqvist could get the start in goal again on Sunday versus the Montreal Canadiens.

Last night was 4th time Lundqvist allowed 5 goals in one period. First time? Also in Toronto, also in 1st period. https://t.co/4co1wsVOxm — Justin Tasch (@J_Tasch) October 8, 2017

Despite getting pulled in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, he could suit up having been pulled after only 20 minutes.