Dec 21
Ice Chips: Habs' Markov out Thursday
TSN.ca Staff
MONTREAL CANADIENS
Head coach Michel Therrien confirmed Wednesday that veteran defenceman Andrei Markov will not play Thursday against the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre and is unlikely to be ready for Friday's clash against the red-hot Columbus Blue Jackets. Markov sat out Tuesday's win over the Anaheim Ducks - which also happened to be his birthday - breaking a streak of 116 consecutive games played. The 38-year-old, who was hurt Saturday against the Washington Capitals, has two goals and 19 assists over 31 games this season, his 16th with the club. - Team Tweet
Carey Price will play Thursday against the Minnesota Wild, but head coach Michel Therrien wouldn't disclose his starter for Friday in Columbus. He vaguely suggested Al Montoya would get a chance to face the Blue Jackets again after being shelled on November 10. - TSN
EDMONTON OILERS
Oilers winger Tyler Pitlick is dealing with a leg issue. While the Edmonton Oilers will play in Arizona on Wednesday. Pitlick left the arena in St. Louis on crutches Monday, his leg in a walking cast up to the thigh, after getting tangled up with Blues forward Jori Lehtra and sliding into the end boards. - Edmonton Sun
The Maple Leafs recalled forward Byron Froese from the Toronto Marlies. In a corresponding move, forward Ben Smith has been added to the injured reserve list with an upper-body injury. - Team Release
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
DETROIT RED WINGS
The Red Wings have put goaltender Jimmy Howard on seven-day injured reserve and called up Jared Coreau from the Grand Rapids Griffins to take his spot on the roster. Howard was hurt Tuesday night in a 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay. He left the game in the second period, unable to put weight on his right leg. Howard is 5-7 with a 1.96 goals-against average this season.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
Marian Hossa sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday night against Ottawa. He left the game in the first period and did not return. Hossa is considered day-to-day and is questionable for Friday's game against Colorado. - Chicago Tribune
GAME NOTES
Capitals (41P) at Flyers (42P) - 8PM
WSH was 2-0-2 vs PHI last season. 1-0-1 in PHI
PHI (19-11-4):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 2GF, 0/4 on PP
Giroux (1A) last 4GP
WSH (19-8-3):
won 3 straight on the road, 6GA, 11/13 on PK
Ovechkin (2G, 2A) last 4GP
Oilers (39P) at Coyotes (27P) - 9:30PM
ARZ is 2-0-0 vs EDM this season, 1-0-0 at home. ARZ has gone 10-0-2 past 12 at home vs EDM
ARZ (11-16-5):
lost 2 straight, 4GA in each game, 5/9 on PK
Dvorak (1G, 2A) last 2GP
EDM (17-12-5):
won 2 straight, both past regulation, both 3-2, 2/7 on PP
McDavid (2A) last 5GP