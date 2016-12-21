Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Head coach Michel Therrien confirmed Wednesday that veteran defenceman Andrei Markov will not play Thursday against the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre and is unlikely to be ready for Friday's clash against the red-hot Columbus Blue Jackets. Markov sat out Tuesday's win over the Anaheim Ducks - which also happened to be his birthday - breaking a streak of 116 consecutive games played. The 38-year-old, who was hurt Saturday against the Washington Capitals, has two goals and 19 assists over 31 games this season, his 16th with the club. - Team Tweet

Therrien says Andrei Markov will not be in uniform against Minnesota. He also says he would be "surprised" to see him suit up in Columbus. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 21, 2016

Carey Price will play Thursday against the Minnesota Wild, but head coach Michel Therrien wouldn't disclose his starter for Friday in Columbus. He vaguely suggested Al Montoya would get a chance to face the Blue Jackets again after being shelled on November 10. - TSN



EDMONTON OILERS

Oilers winger Tyler Pitlick is dealing with a leg issue. While the Edmonton Oilers will play in Arizona on Wednesday. Pitlick left the arena in St. Louis on crutches Monday, his leg in a walking cast up to the thigh, after getting tangled up with Blues forward Jori Lehtra and sliding into the end boards. - Edmonton Sun



TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS



DETROIT RED WINGS

The Maple Leafs recalled forward Byron Froese from the Toronto Marlies. In a corresponding move, forward Ben Smith has been added to the injured reserve list with an upper-body injury. - Team Release

The Red Wings have put goaltender Jimmy Howard on seven-day injured reserve and called up Jared Coreau from the Grand Rapids Griffins to take his spot on the roster. Howard was hurt Tuesday night in a 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay. He left the game in the second period, unable to put weight on his right leg. Howard is 5-7 with a 1.96 goals-against average this season.



CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Marian Hossa sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday night against Ottawa. He left the game in the first period and did not return. Hossa is considered day-to-day and is questionable for Friday's game against Colorado. - Chicago Tribune

GAME NOTES

Capitals (41P) at Flyers (42P) - 8PM

WSH was 2-0-2 vs PHI last season. 1-0-1 in PHI

PHI (19-11-4):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 2GF, 0/4 on PP

Giroux (1A) last 4GP

WSH (19-8-3):

won 3 straight on the road, 6GA, 11/13 on PK

Ovechkin (2G, 2A) last 4GP

Oilers (39P) at Coyotes (27P) - 9:30PM

ARZ is 2-0-0 vs EDM this season, 1-0-0 at home. ARZ has gone 10-0-2 past 12 at home vs EDM

ARZ (11-16-5):

lost 2 straight, 4GA in each game, 5/9 on PK

Dvorak (1G, 2A) last 2GP

EDM (17-12-5):

won 2 straight, both past regulation, both 3-2, 2/7 on PP

McDavid (2A) last 5GP