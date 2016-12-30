9h ago
Ice Chips: Halak placed on waivers
TSN.ca Staff
New York Islanders
The moves comes after Halak started Thursday against the Wild and allowed 4 goals on 24 shots.
Islanders coach Jack Capuano was critical of Halak for allowing what he called "soft goals."
Halak has a 6-8-5 record, 3.23 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 21 games. He has another year remaining on his 4-year / $18 million contract.
Dallas Stars
Patrick Sharp has been given the clearance to return from a concussion.
The Stars forward last played Dec. 1 and is expected to play Saturday when the Stars host the Panthers. Sharp has a goal and one assist in 11 games this season.
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks host the Ducks tonight.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks host the Flyers tonight. San Jose has won three in a row.
Aaron Dell will get the call in goal for the Sharks. In his first NHL season, the 27-year-old has a 3-1-0 record, 2.16 GAA and .926 save percentage. This will be his 5th career NHL start.
Philadelphia Flyers
Steve Mason starts in goal and rookie Travis Konecny will not play as he is a healthy scratch. Konecny had a pair of assists in a 6-3 loss to the Blues Wednesday.
Flyers coach Dave Hakstol calls it a learning experience. Konecny has 4 goals and 18 points in 37 games this season.
Florida Panthers
Following Thursday's overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens, Panthers head coach Tom Rowe said forward Aleksander Barkov will miss the next 2 to 3 weeks with a lower-body injury.
The 21-year-old suffered the injury during Wednesday's shootout loss to the Maple Leafs when he was hit by a shot fired by teammate Keith Yandle during the second period.
Barkov leads the Panthers with 27 points this year and had six goals and 12 points in his last 11 games.
The Panthers called up 24-year-old Michael Sgarbossa from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League to take Barkov's roster spot.
Winnipeg Jets
Here are the lines at practice Friday:
Ehlers-Scheifele-Stafford
Perreault-Little-Wheeler
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Copp-Petan-Thorburn
Morrissey-Byfuglien
Enstrom-Trouba
Chiarot-Postma
Hellebuyck
Hutchinson
Edmonton Oilers
Sekera out with an illness.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Bryan Rust was absent from practice today.
The Predators are in St. Louis to play the Blues tonight and may not have forward James Neal in the lineup.
Neal left Thursday's game with an upper-body injury. He took three shifts in the second period, the last with 10:36 left. Neal leads the Preds with 14 goals. He missed four games earlier this season.
Meantime defenceman P.K. Subban missed a sixth straight game because of an upper-body injury. Subban is not being ruled out of Tuesday's game at Bridgestone Arena against his former team, the Canadiens. Subban won't play Friday against the Blues.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues are expected to go with the same lineup as they had on Wednesday.
Schwartz - Stastny - Perron
Lehtera - Steen - Tarasenko
Fabbri - Berglund - Jaskin
Upshall - Brodziak - Reaves
Edmundson - Pietrangelo
Gunnarsson - Shattenkirk
Bouwmeester - Parayko
Allen to start
Boston Bruins
NHL game notes
Blackhawks (51P) at Hurricanes (37P) - 730PM
CAR was 2-0-0 vs CHI last season, 1GA.
CAR (15-12-7):
9-0-1 past 10GP at home, 18GA, 20/23
Skinner (1G) last 4GP
CHI (23-10-5):
1-2-1 past 4GP, 8GF, 4/15 on PP
Panarin (5G, 10A) 9 game PT streak
Predators (36P) at Blues (43P) - 8PM
NSH is 2-1-0 vs STL this season, 0-1-0 at home. STL has won 5 straight at home vs NSH
STL (19-12-5):
2-2-1 past 5GP, 19GA, 10/13 on PK
Tarasenko (1G, 1A) last 5GP
NSH (15-14-6):
0-2-1 past 3GP, 4GF, 1/8 on PP
Johansen (1G, 4A) last 4GP
Ducks (43P) at Canucks (33P) - 10PM
ANA is 2-0-0 vs VAN this season, 3GA. 1-0-0 in VAN. ANA has won 2 straight in VAN
VAN (15-18-3):
4-1-1 past 6GP at home, 14GA, 13/19 on PK
H Sedin (1G, 3A) last 5GP
ANA (18-12-7):
1-1-2 past 4GP, 7GF, 3/14 on PP
Getzlaf (0P) last 4GP
Flyers (44P) at Sharks (45P) - 10PM
SJ was 2-0-0 vs PHI last season, 2GA. SJ has won 5 straight vs PHI
SJ (22-12-1):
won 3 straight, 5GA, 8/8 on PK
Burns (5G, 8A) last 11GP
PHI (20-13-4):
lost 2 straight, both on the road, 10GA, 6/10 on PK
Giroux (1G, 0A) last 5GP
*All time Eastern