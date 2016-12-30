Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Islanders

The moves comes after Halak started Thursday against the Wild and allowed 4 goals on 24 shots.

Islanders coach Jack Capuano was critical of Halak for allowing what he called "soft goals."

Halak has a 6-8-5 record, 3.23 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 21 games. He has another year remaining on his 4-year / $18 million contract.

Dallas Stars

He's good to go tomorrow vs. Florida. pic.twitter.com/ncAtXWqFjz — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 30, 2016

Patrick Sharp has been given the clearance to return from a concussion.

The Stars forward last played Dec. 1 and is expected to play Saturday when the Stars host the Panthers. Sharp has a goal and one assist in 11 games this season.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks host the Ducks tonight.

As expected Coach Desjardins confirms Ryan Miller starts in goal vs #Ducks following 36 save 1st star outing vs #Kings. Same lineup as well — Stu Walters (@StuWaltersmedia) December 30, 2016

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks host the Flyers tonight. San Jose has won three in a row.

Dell in goal tonight. Schlemko back in for DeMelo. No other changes #SJSharks — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzCSN) December 30, 2016

Aaron Dell will get the call in goal for the Sharks. In his first NHL season, the 27-year-old has a 3-1-0 record, 2.16 GAA and .926 save percentage. This will be his 5th career NHL start.

Philadelphia Flyers

Per #Flyers GM Ron Hextall, Radko Gudas is out tonight and is day to day with upper body injury. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 30, 2016

Steve Mason starts in goal and rookie Travis Konecny will not play as he is a healthy scratch. Konecny had a pair of assists in a 6-3 loss to the Blues Wednesday.

Flyers coach Dave Hakstol calls it a learning experience. Konecny has 4 goals and 18 points in 37 games this season.

Florida Panthers

Following Thursday's overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens, Panthers head coach Tom Rowe said forward Aleksander Barkov will miss the next 2 to 3 weeks with a lower-body injury.

The 21-year-old suffered the injury during Wednesday's shootout loss to the Maple Leafs when he was hit by a shot fired by teammate Keith Yandle during the second period.

Barkov leads the Panthers with 27 points this year and had six goals and 12 points in his last 11 games.

The Panthers called up 24-year-old Michael Sgarbossa from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League to take Barkov's roster spot.

Winnipeg Jets

Here are the lines at practice Friday:

Ehlers-Scheifele-Stafford

Perreault-Little-Wheeler

Matthias-Lowry-Armia

Copp-Petan-Thorburn

Morrissey-Byfuglien

Enstrom-Trouba

Chiarot-Postma

Hellebuyck

Hutchinson

Edmonton Oilers

Coach McLellan says Sekera won't play again tomorrow vs. Vancouver but the #Oilers hope to get him back up & running on their road trip. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 30, 2016

Sekera out with an illness.

New Jersey Devils

#Devils coach John Hynes does confirm Taylor Hall (lower body/day to day) will not play against Caps on Saturday. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossRecord) December 30, 2016

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust was absent from practice today.

Coach Sullivan: "Bryan Rust was ill so he stayed at home today." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 30, 2016

Coach Sullivan confirmed that Olli Maatta is ready to play. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 30, 2016

Tampa Bay Lightning

Arizona Coyotes

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have recalled forward Justin Bailey from the Rochester Americans (AHL). https://t.co/Mlh0LiotWY — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) December 30, 2016

Columbus Blue Jackets

Nashville Predators

The Predators are in St. Louis to play the Blues tonight and may not have forward James Neal in the lineup.

Neal left Thursday's game with an upper-body injury. He took three shifts in the second period, the last with 10:36 left. Neal leads the Preds with 14 goals. He missed four games earlier this season.

Meantime defenceman P.K. Subban missed a sixth straight game because of an upper-body injury. Subban is not being ruled out of Tuesday's game at Bridgestone Arena against his former team, the Canadiens. Subban won't play Friday against the Blues.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues are expected to go with the same lineup as they had on Wednesday.

Schwartz - Stastny - Perron

Lehtera - Steen - Tarasenko

Fabbri - Berglund - Jaskin

Upshall - Brodziak - Reaves

Edmundson - Pietrangelo

Gunnarsson - Shattenkirk

Bouwmeester - Parayko

Allen to start

Boston Bruins

NHL game notes

Blackhawks (51P) at Hurricanes (37P) - 730PM

CAR was 2-0-0 vs CHI last season, 1GA.

CAR (15-12-7):

9-0-1 past 10GP at home, 18GA, 20/23

Skinner (1G) last 4GP

CHI (23-10-5):

1-2-1 past 4GP, 8GF, 4/15 on PP

Panarin (5G, 10A) 9 game PT streak

Predators (36P) at Blues (43P) - 8PM

NSH is 2-1-0 vs STL this season, 0-1-0 at home. STL has won 5 straight at home vs NSH

STL (19-12-5):

2-2-1 past 5GP, 19GA, 10/13 on PK

Tarasenko (1G, 1A) last 5GP

NSH (15-14-6):

0-2-1 past 3GP, 4GF, 1/8 on PP

Johansen (1G, 4A) last 4GP

Ducks (43P) at Canucks (33P) - 10PM

ANA is 2-0-0 vs VAN this season, 3GA. 1-0-0 in VAN. ANA has won 2 straight in VAN

VAN (15-18-3):

4-1-1 past 6GP at home, 14GA, 13/19 on PK

H Sedin (1G, 3A) last 5GP

ANA (18-12-7):

1-1-2 past 4GP, 7GF, 3/14 on PP

Getzlaf (0P) last 4GP

Flyers (44P) at Sharks (45P) - 10PM

SJ was 2-0-0 vs PHI last season, 2GA. SJ has won 5 straight vs PHI

SJ (22-12-1):

won 3 straight, 5GA, 8/8 on PK

Burns (5G, 8A) last 11GP

PHI (20-13-4):

lost 2 straight, both on the road, 10GA, 6/10 on PK

Giroux (1G, 0A) last 5GP

