Flames Ice Chips: Hamonic placed on IR with lower-body injury

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

--

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Charles Hudon will sit out Sunday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-bodu injury, reports Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Jacob De La Rose will take Hudon's place in the lineup.

Calgary Flames

The team placed defenceman Travis Hamonic on injured reserve, retroactive to November 2, and recalled defenceman Rasmus Andersson Sunday.

Hamonic, who has a goal and assist in 13 games in his first season with the Flames, suffered a lower-body injury during practice Saturday. The Flames are hopeful Hamonic is back within a week.

Andersson played one game for the Flames last season. The 21-year-old has a goal and seven assists in 10 games for Calgary’s AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat.

Forward Jaromir Jagr will also be out when the team hosts the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Projected lines vs. Devils

Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Bennett-Jankowski-Lazar

Versteeg-Stajan-Brouwer

Giordano-Hamilton

Brodie-Stone

Kulak-Bartkowski

Smith starting in net

--

Colorado Avalanche

Jonathan Bernier gets the call in net when the club visits the New York Islanders on Sunday evening.

Bernier will start against Islanders. Varly tonight — Adrian Dater (@adater) November 4, 2017

The 29-year-old netminder is 2-2 with a .906 save percentage and a 3.03 goals against average in four starts this season.

--

New York Islanders

Thomas Hickey is set to be a spectator when the team hosts the Avalanche, head coach Doug Weight announced on Sunday afternoon.

In place of Hickey, Scott Mayfield slots into the lineup. In 11 games this season, Hickey has three assists.