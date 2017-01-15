Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Kevan Miller suffered a concussion against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Miller has three assists in 26 games this season.

Claude Julien: "Kevan Miller suffered a concussion, he's going through the protocol." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 15, 2017

Columbus Blue Jackets

Starting goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) seems to be on the mend. After returning to Columbus on Saturday due to a lingering illness that caused Bobrovsky to miss the team's entire three-game road trip, it is reported that he could be back in practice on Monday. - Columbus Dispatch



New York Rangers

Antti Raanta (lower body) was injured in the first period of Saturday's game and did not return. There was no update as to the status after the game. NY Post



Chicago Blackhawks

Artem Anisimov (illness) will play against the Minnesota Wild tonight. Brian Campbell is expected to be a scratch. - Chicago Sun Times.

Artem Anisimov WILL play. So will Nick Schmaltz. So will Michal Rozsival and Michal Kempny. I'm guessing Brian Campbell is the scratch. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 15, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens recalled LW Jacob De La Rose from the St. John’s and assigned LW Chris Terry to the IceCaps. - John Lu, TSN



New Jersey Devils

Andy Greene (wrist), Vernon Fiddler (lower body) and Sergey Kalinin (lower body) were back at practice Saturday. Greene could return Tuesday. "The swelling is starting to go down now, that’s good. It’s trying to get it close, not 100 percent but functional so I can play," Greene said. Fiddler, who has been out of the New Jersey lineup since December 27, will miss his 10th straight game Sunday. Kalinin was injured blocking a shot on Thursday and he could be ready to go on Sunday. - The Bergen Record