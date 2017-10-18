4h ago
Ice Chips: Jagr on top line at Flames practice
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Calgary Flames
Jaromir Jagr was on the top line as the Flames practised Wednesday morning according to Derek Wills of NHL Network.
Here are the rest of the lines:
Gaudreau-Monahan-Jagr
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Versteeg-Bennett-Ferland
Glass-Stajan-Brouwer
Hamilton-Lazar
Toronto Maple Leafs
Curtis McElhinney will get the start in net for the Maple Leafs as they host the Detroit Red Wings, head coach Mike Babcock said. It will be his season debut.
Andreas Borgman and Eric Fehr will also see ice time Wednesday. Babcock said he would like to see someone step up and grab hold of the final few spots being rotated over the course of the season thus far.
Boston Bruins
Tuukka Rask had to be helped off the ice Wednesday morning after a collision with Anders Bjork in front of the net, the team announced. He did not return to practice after leaving.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Rask will be evaluated.
Rask has struggled this season, posting a GAA of 3.30 with a save percentage of .882 in four games.
Here were the lines at practice, per NBC:
Marchand-Bergeron-Bjork
DeBrusk-Krejci-Pastrnak
Schaller-Kuraly-Backes
Cehlarik-Nash-Agostino
Beleskey-White-Vatrano
Chara-McAvoy
Krug-Carlo
Miller-Postma
McQuaid
Rask
Khudobin
Ottawa Senators
Head coach Guy Boucher said Erik Karlsson is fine after his season debut and that he will play Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.
Mark Borowiecki left last nights game after a fight with Derek Dorset (upper-body injury) and will not play Thursday according to TSN's Brent Wallace. Logan Brown, who made his NHL debut on Sept. 5, will be back in the lineup. Craig Anderson will start in net.
Edmonton Oilers
Both Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula will go on the team's road trip but neither are expected to play Thursday against Chicago according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
Minnesota Wild
Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau is worried about forward Zach Parise after he suffered a setback Monday in practice for an undisclosed injury.
“It worries me that something can happen to him,” Boudreau told the Pioneer Press. “I mean, that’s why we set up Monday the way we did. It was for battle drills to see how he did. I guess before we got there, something tweaked.”
While he has not been ruled out for Friday's game against the Winnipeg Jets, things aren't looking good for Parise to make his season debut.
St. Louis Blues
Alex Steen has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. To make room for Steen, the club has placed centre Wade Megan on waivers.
Steen has participated in practice the last two days as he works his way back from a broken hand.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks will start goaltender Corey Crawford in net Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues. Backup Anton Forsberg will likely get the call on Thursday, head coach Joel Quenneville told the Chicago Tribune.
Here were the lines at practice according to Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun Times.
Saad-Toews-Panik
Hartman-Schmaltz-Kane
Sharp-Anisimov-DeBrincat
Bouma-Wingels-Hayden
Keith-Seabrook
Forsling-Rutta
Kempny-Murph
Washington Capitals
Capitals head coach Barry Trotz told the Washington Post that centre Tyler Graovac may miss some time with an upper body injury he sustained Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
In three games so far this season, he does not have a point.
Philadelphia Flyers
Right winger Wayne Simmonds suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers. General manager Ron Hextall said Simmonds exited for precautionary reasons and the team will know more Wednesday or Thursday.
New York Islanders
Head coach Doug Weight indicated that defenceman Ryan Pulock may play tomorrow as the Islanders take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Pulock has been a healthy scratch in all of the Isles' games this season. Meanwhile, Jaroslav Halak will start in net.