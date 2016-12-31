Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed that C Marko Dano will miss eight weeks due to a lower body injury. Dano left Thursday's game against Columbus after crashing into the boards.

Maurice says Dano's injury will keep him out around eight weeks. Connor Hellebuyck starts vs Islanders. — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 31, 2016

In his absense Andrew Copp makes his way into starting lineup.

Andrew Copp draws in to the lineup for Marko Dano, who Maurice says is likely out for 8 weeks with LBI. #NHLJets — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) December 31, 2016

Jets lines during morning skate:

Perreault-Little-Wheeler

Ehlers-Scheifele-Laine

Matthias-Lowry-Armia

Copp-Petan-Stafford

Morrissey-Byfuglien

Enstrom-Trouba

Chiarot-Postma

Hellebuyck

Hutchinson

Calgary Flames

Dougie Hamilton back on the ice after missing last game and practice with the flu. He will be in.



Johnson in the starters net



Optional skate for the Flames:



Gaudreau, Frolik, Hathaway, Tkachuk, Bennett, F Hamilton



Wotherspoon, Giordano, D Hamilton, Engelland, Jokipakka



Probable lines:

Gaudreau-Bennett-Chiasson

Versteeg-Monahan-Ferland

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Bouma-Stajan-Hathaway



Giordano-Hamilton

Brodie-Wideman

Jokipakka-Engelland



New York Islanders

G Jaroslav Halak has officially cleared waivers

#Isles Transaction: Jaroslav Halak has cleared waivers and been assigned to Bridgeport. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 31, 2016

Ottawa Senators

According to TSN's Bruce Garrioch Dion Phaneuf will be in the lineup for Ottawa tomorrow against Washington. He did not take part in the morning skate.

Phaneuf is fine for tomorrow. Condon starts. No change to Smith's timetable. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 31, 2016

C Zach Smith has been out since December 27th with an abdominal strain.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Kris Letang will be a game time decision for the Pens in their game tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.

Coach Sullivan on if Letang will play tonight: "Kris will be a game-time decision." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 31, 2016

Letang has not played since December 14th after suffering a lower body injury.

Buffalo Sabres

According to the Buffalo New Sabres' D Dmitry Kulikov will miss his second straight game Saturday afternoon against the Bruins.

Kulikov has been battling back issues since the pre-season. He is considered day-to-day.

Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma also confirmed that William Carrier doesn't have a broken hand.

Carrier was injured during a fight with Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid. -Buffalo News

Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville is hopeful Marion Hossa can play in the Winter Classic on Monday. -Chicago Tribune

Hossa has been out since December 20th with an upper body injury.

Florida Panthers

Reilly Smith could return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars.

He's been out with a concussion for the last two games. He has seven goals and eight assists over 35 games so far this season.