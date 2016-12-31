2h ago
Ice Chips: Jets' Dano to miss eight weeks
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed that C Marko Dano will miss eight weeks due to a lower body injury. Dano left Thursday's game against Columbus after crashing into the boards.
In his absense Andrew Copp makes his way into starting lineup.
Jets lines during morning skate:
Perreault-Little-Wheeler
Ehlers-Scheifele-Laine
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Copp-Petan-Stafford
Morrissey-Byfuglien
Enstrom-Trouba
Chiarot-Postma
Hellebuyck
Hutchinson
Calgary Flames
Dougie Hamilton back on the ice after missing last game and practice with the flu. He will be in.
Johnson in the starters net
Optional skate for the Flames:
Gaudreau, Frolik, Hathaway, Tkachuk, Bennett, F Hamilton
Wotherspoon, Giordano, D Hamilton, Engelland, Jokipakka
Elliott - starting
Johnson
Probable lines:
Gaudreau-Bennett-Chiasson
Versteeg-Monahan-Ferland
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Bouma-Stajan-Hathaway
Giordano-Hamilton
Brodie-Wideman
Jokipakka-Engelland
Elliott - starting
Johnson
New York Islanders
G Jaroslav Halak has officially cleared waivers
Ottawa Senators
According to TSN's Bruce Garrioch Dion Phaneuf will be in the lineup for Ottawa tomorrow against Washington. He did not take part in the morning skate.
C Zach Smith has been out since December 27th with an abdominal strain.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Kris Letang will be a game time decision for the Pens in their game tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.
Letang has not played since December 14th after suffering a lower body injury.
Buffalo Sabres
According to the Buffalo New Sabres' D Dmitry Kulikov will miss his second straight game Saturday afternoon against the Bruins.
Kulikov has been battling back issues since the pre-season. He is considered day-to-day.
Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma also confirmed that William Carrier doesn't have a broken hand.
Carrier was injured during a fight with Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid. -Buffalo News
Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville is hopeful Marion Hossa can play in the Winter Classic on Monday. -Chicago Tribune
Hossa has been out since December 20th with an upper body injury.
Florida Panthers
Reilly Smith could return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars.
He's been out with a concussion for the last two games. He has seven goals and eight assists over 35 games so far this season.